Taylor Swift sets record straight on major fans’ rumors with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have set the record straight on major fans' rumors.
Last week, the Lover singer made an appearance on Travis and his brother Jason Klece’s New Heights podcast, where she jokingly addressed the rumors that she had a cameo as a bear in Happy Gilmore 2.
While talking, Jason asked Taylor if she could "confirm or deny" the speculation, to which she replied, "I can deny!"
"This is one of those ones where, like, we'll send it to each other and be like, 'Hey, did you hear I was the bear in there?' And he’s like, 'Yeah, did you hear we bought a house in Lake Como?' At this point, we're just like, of course they think I'm inside of a bear costume," the Love Story singer added, referring to her conversation with Travis.
The speculation stemmed because Taylor is a longtime fan of the film and it also features her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend.
"I'm honored to be thought of in that context because I loved that movie so much. I watched it multiple times. I loved it so much. Whoever did the bear acting was exquisite," she added.
The bear scene involves a daydream sequence in which Travis' waiter character is tied to a metal post and covered in honey, who is then approached by a bear, who attacks him.