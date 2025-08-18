Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift sets record straight on major fans’ rumors with Travis Kelce

The ‘Lover’ singer made an appearance on Travis Kelce and his brother's New Heights podcast, last week

Taylor Swift sets record straight on major fans’ rumors with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift sets record straight on major fans’ rumors with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have set the record straight on major fans' rumors.

Last week, the Lover singer made an appearance on Travis and his brother Jason Klece’s New Heights podcast, where she jokingly addressed the rumors that she had a cameo as a bear in Happy Gilmore 2.

While talking, Jason asked Taylor if she could "confirm or deny" the speculation, to which she replied, "I can deny!"

"This is one of those ones where, like, we'll send it to each other and be like, 'Hey, did you hear I was the bear in there?' And he’s like, 'Yeah, did you hear we bought a house in Lake Como?' At this point, we're just like, of course they think I'm inside of a bear costume," the Love Story singer added, referring to her conversation with Travis.

The speculation stemmed because Taylor is a longtime fan of the film and it also features her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend.

"I'm honored to be thought of in that context because I loved that movie so much. I watched it multiple times. I loved it so much. Whoever did the bear acting was exquisite," she added.

The bear scene involves a daydream sequence in which Travis' waiter character is tied to a metal post and covered in honey, who is then approached by a bear, who attacks him. 

You Might Like:

Linda Hamilton opens up about her mental health journey

Linda Hamilton opens up about her mental health journey
The 'Terminator 2' actress, Linda Hamilton, shared how she experienced severe mood swings and years of sleepless nights

Paris Hilton pens heartfelt 70th birthday wish for dad Rick: ‘forever grateful’

Paris Hilton pens heartfelt 70th birthday wish for dad Rick: ‘forever grateful’
Paris Hilton praises parents’ marriage while celebrating father Rick Hilton’s 70th birthday

Kseniya Alexandrova, former Miss Universe contestant, dies tragically at 30

Kseniya Alexandrova, former Miss Universe contestant, dies tragically at 30
Kseniya Alexandrova succumbed to severe brain injuries after an elk unexpectedly collided with the car

Niall Horan sparks frenzy as he joins Shawn Mendes during London concert

Niall Horan sparks frenzy as he joins Shawn Mendes during London concert
Shawn Mendes brings out former One Direction star Niall Horan onstage during his On the Road Again London show

‘Superman and Priscilla’ actor Terence Stamp dies at 87

‘Superman and Priscilla’ actor Terence Stamp dies at 87
Terence Stamp famously played General Zod in 1978’s 'Superman' and 1980’s 'Superman II'

JoJo Siwa reveals exciting baby plans amid Chris Hughes romance

JoJo Siwa reveals exciting baby plans amid Chris Hughes romance
Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes cemented their relationship in May after meeting in the 'Celebrity Big Brother UK'

Khloé Kardashian drops sweet comment on Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner’s new snap

Khloé Kardashian drops sweet comment on Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner’s new snap
Justin Bieber shared a rare photo with wife, Hailey Bieber’s best friend, Kendall Jenner, in new post

Jenna Ortega slays chic look at Sydney airport after ‘Wednesday’ premiere

Jenna Ortega slays chic look at Sydney airport after ‘Wednesday’ premiere
The 'Death of a Unicorn' star has been debuting gothic-inspired ensembles during 'Wednesday' S2 tour

Justin Bieber sends heartfelt wish to half-sister on her 7th birthday: See

Justin Bieber sends heartfelt wish to half-sister on her 7th birthday: See
Bay Bieber is the youngest half-sibling of Justin Bieber, born to his father, Jeremy Bieber and stepmother, Chelsey Bieber

Camila Cabello drops lively glimpses from Yours, C tour Osaka show

Camila Cabello drops lively glimpses from Yours, C tour Osaka show
The ‘Worth It’ hitmaker pens sweet thank you note for Japanese fans after performing electrifying concert

Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app faces major shakeup as star rings in birthday

Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app faces major shakeup as star rings in birthday
The Centre app was sold by the Australian actor last year for a $100 million deal to Jeff Bezos' brother Mark Bezos

James Gunn teases early start for next ‘Superman’ movie

James Gunn teases early start for next ‘Superman’ movie
The DC boss revealed major update on upcoming 'Superman' follow-up