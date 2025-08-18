Linda Hamilton opens up about her mental health journey

Linda Hamilton recently spoke about her extensive journey with mental health after years of struggle.
During an interview with PEOPLE, the 68-year-old actress discussed her latest role as a grandmother in her upcoming sci-fi film, Osiris.
Hamilton gets candid about her struggles with depression and bipolar disorder. She noted that her action-hero reputation leads fans to think she’s invulnerable in real life as well.
“No one ever imagines that I might have struggles. [They assume] I'll be alright — 'It's Linda Hamilton," the Beauty and the Beast actress stated.
The Resident Alien alum continued, “I have discovered a genuine balance and calmness in my daily routine and in my life. Plus, I can activate all the proactive measures I acquired from 20 years of therapy."
Hamilton described facing severe mood swings and years of sleepless nights as a feeling like “a fantastically brilliant period” — albeit with severe repercussions. “
Despite experiencing several challenges, Hamilton underscored the significance of self-awareness and focusing on the well-being of people around you by showing concern.
Over time, she shifted her perspective away from herself, finding joy in following simple routines.
By sharing her decade-long journey about mental struggles, the Terminator 2 actress hopes to reduce stigma about mental illness.