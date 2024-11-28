Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown

Xochitl Gomez is an American actress who rose to fame with her widely praised role of America Chavez in the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The actress’ fame continued to grow with her appearance in Dancing with the Stars season 32 which aired in 2023. Gomez was also the winner of the season.
Here’s everything to know about the rising entertainment sensation.
Xochitl Gomez age:
Xochitl Gomez, whose full name is Xochitl Fiona Gomez-Deines, was born on April 29, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. She is 18 years old as of 2024.
The actress belongs to Mexican descent and grew up in the influence alongside her friends and babysitter. She is also fluent in Spanish.
Xochitl Gomez Movies:
The actress made her debut in films with 2019’s Shadow Wolves in which she played Chucky. She then appeared as Francis in Boob Sweat (2021), and America Chavez/Miss America in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).
Xochitl Gomez’s upcoming project is Ursa Major in which she will play Natalie. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.
Xochitl Gomez TV Shows:
The renowned actress made her way into the TV shows with Raven’s Home (2018) in which she played a school journalist.
Xochitl Gomez’s TV shows also include You’re the Worst (2019) in which she played eclipse kid, Young Ana in Gentefied (2020), and Dawn Schafer in The Baby-Sitters Club (2020).
Xochitl Gomez Height:
Xochitl Gomez’s height is 5′ 6¼″ which is equal to 1.68 m.
Xochitl Gomez Net Worth:
The actress’ net worth is reported to be $1 million as of 2024, according to Briefly.