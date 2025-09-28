Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'dreamy' wedding comes with lavish invites

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s lavish wedding invitations have been revealed, ahead of the couple exchanging vows at a star-studded ceremony in California.
As per Dailymail, the Only Murder In The Building star and the music's stunning wedding invitations have been revealed after they wed in a star-studded ceremony on September 27, 2025.
On Saturday evening, Home wed Blanco, 37, at a 70-acre estate near Santa Barbara.
Their invitation company later showcased the opulent design and details on Instagram.
Gomez and Blanco’s white based invites showed beautiful gold lettering and wax details with some pretty white flowers attached to the front of each one.
The invite read, “Together with their families Selena Marie Gomez and Benjamin Joseph Levin cordially invite you to their wedding.”
They then revealed when and where the event would take place.
Sharing the images the Mexican-based invite company MG Invitaciones wrote, “We want to thank Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco for choosing us for such an important event. We are proud that they considered us to join them in this common good.”
The caption further said, “We wish them all the best in life as they embark on this new stage. We know things will go even better for the wonderful people they are.”
It added, “We can only celebrate this wonderful union. God bless them. Thank you!”
On Saturday, Selena Gomez also shared romantic photos with Benny Blanco, giving a glimpse of their star-studded wedding before tying the knot.