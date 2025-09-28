Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'dreamy' wedding comes with lavish invites

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wed in a star-studded ceremony on September 27, 2025

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Selena Gomez, Benny Blancos dreamy wedding comes with lavish invites
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'dreamy' wedding comes with lavish invites

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s lavish wedding invitations have been revealed, ahead of the couple exchanging vows at a star-studded ceremony in California.

As per Dailymail, the Only Murder In The Building star and the music's stunning wedding invitations have been revealed after they wed in a star-studded ceremony on September 27, 2025.

On Saturday evening, Home wed Blanco, 37, at a 70-acre estate near Santa Barbara.

Their invitation company later showcased the opulent design and details on Instagram.

Gomez and Blanco’s white based invites showed beautiful gold lettering and wax details with some pretty white flowers attached to the front of each one.

The invite read, “Together with their families Selena Marie Gomez and Benjamin Joseph Levin cordially invite you to their wedding.”

They then revealed when and where the event would take place.

Sharing the images the Mexican-based invite company MG Invitaciones wrote, “We want to thank Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco for choosing us for such an important event. We are proud that they considered us to join them in this common good.”

The caption further said, “We wish them all the best in life as they embark on this new stage. We know things will go even better for the wonderful people they are.”

It added, “We can only celebrate this wonderful union. God bless them. Thank you!”


On Saturday, Selena Gomez also shared romantic photos with Benny Blanco, giving a glimpse of their star-studded wedding before tying the knot.

You Might Like:

Bruce Willis’ wife sparks burnout concerns while caring for husband

Bruce Willis’ wife sparks burnout concerns while caring for husband
Emma Heming Willis taking care of her husband Bruce Willis round-the-clock amid dementia diagnosis

Selena Gomez wows in dream outfit as she finally marries Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez wows in dream outfit as she finally marries Benny Blanco
The 'Ice Cream' hitmaker and her fiancé tied the knot in lavish ceremony in Santa Barbara over the weekend

Glen Powell gets honest about successful phase of his career

Glen Powell gets honest about successful phase of his career
Hollywood actor talks about his acting career in a new interview

Taylor Swift jets back to Travis Kelce hours after Selena Gomez’s wedding

Taylor Swift jets back to Travis Kelce hours after Selena Gomez’s wedding
The 'Only Murder In The Building' star tied the knot with Benny Blanco in Santa Barbra

Justin Bieber slammed for unusual online activity amid Selena Gomez wedding

Justin Bieber slammed for unusual online activity amid Selena Gomez wedding
Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony over the weekend

Dwayne Johnson hints at running for US president in future

Dwayne Johnson hints at running for US president in future
The Rock opens up about his motive behind saying yes to Benny Safdie movie, ‘The Smashing Machine’

Sarah Michelle Gellar sets the record straight on upcoming ‘Buffy’ show

Sarah Michelle Gellar sets the record straight on upcoming ‘Buffy’ show
American actress discusses 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' show reboot

Ed Sheeran shares real reason behind his weight loss journey

Ed Sheeran shares real reason behind his weight loss journey
American singer-songwriter reflects on his fitness inspiration

Bianca Censori to ‘rival’ Kanye West’s ex Kim Kardashian with major move

Bianca Censori to ‘rival’ Kanye West’s ex Kim Kardashian with major move
Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, takes bold new step to challenge his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian

Justin Bieber says ‘feelings won’t fade’ in first post after Selena Gomez wedding

Justin Bieber says ‘feelings won’t fade’ in first post after Selena Gomez wedding
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on-and-off for eight years before parting ways in 2018

Selena Gomez weds Benny Blanco in enchanting ceremony: Photos

Selena Gomez weds Benny Blanco in enchanting ceremony: Photos
Selena Gomez shares dreamy photos and videos from her magical wedding ceremony with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez leaves mom ‘shattered’ with shocking wedding snub

Selena Gomez leaves mom ‘shattered’ with shocking wedding snub
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress ignites family feud with surprising decision regarding her wedding to Benny Blanco