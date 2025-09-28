Home / Entertainment

Bruce Willis' wife sparks burnout concerns while caring for husband

  By Madiha Akhtar
  • |
Bruce Willis’ wife sparks concerns as Emma Heming may face burnout while caring for dementia-stricken actor.

An insider revealed to Radar Online that the former model has been taking care of her husband round-the-clock following his frontotemporal dementia in 2022.

Emma, who shares two daughters with Bruce, “is not getting enough downtime to recharge,” said a source.

According to an insider, Emma “has been an absolute saint through all this. Not only has she devoted herself to taking care of Bruce, she's been a complete rock for everyone else”.

The Die Hard actor’s wife reportedly “made it her mission to stay upbeat and sunny for their daughters,” claimed an insider.

She’s making all this effort for her daughters so that Bruce's illness doesn't totally take over their childhood. He would never want that,” as per sources.

Another insider revealed that for Emma, Bruce’s needs are always the top priority, “but that's not been easy”.

“There's a real worry that she's doing too much and could collapse under the strain of it,” added a source.

Emma, who got married to Bruce in 2009, opened up that the actor “has moved to a separate home nearby, where he is tended to by a 24-hour team”.

The insider told the outlet that the “girls and Demi and Bruce's friends are all focused on making sure Emma gets more breaks and doesn't carry the entire burden alone”.

“No doubt that was a factor in the decision to move Bruce into his own property,” concluded a source.

