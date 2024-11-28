Saba Qamar to star in Shahzeb Khanzada's writing debut 'Case No 9’

Saba Qamar has ignited excitement among fans with announcing a upcoming crime thriller project titled, Case No 9.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, Qamar shared a carousel of pictures in which she could be seen sitting with Khaie fame director Syed Wahajat Hussain, working on the project,
“Revealing the working title of my new project: Case No 9. While diving into the story with my incredible director, I couldn’t help but wonder—do you know what amazing projects he’s given us before? Drop your guesses!” she penned alongside the photos.
According to reports, Saba Qamar will share the screen with Faysal Quraishi, Junaid Khan and Amina Sheikh in the upcoming Geo TV drama serial.
The drama, penned by Geo news anchor Shahzeb Khanzada, will be the production of 7th Sky Entertainment.
Soon after the announcement, her ardent fans took to the comment section to express their excitement.
One fan wrote, “I think it's a sequel of serial killer. Project of green entertainment. It's just a guess.”
While another noted, “Courtroooom drama. Omg. New roop of you!!! You're gonna ace it. Waiting for it.”
“Coming back with courtroom drama?! Can't be anything better than this! Any project you are associated with excites me,” added the third.
Hours before the announcement, Saba Qamar posted some solo shots of her in the same location with a sassy caption.
“Queen of my own little world—just sunshine, smiles, and a heart full of hope,” she penned alongside the photos.