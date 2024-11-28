Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand

Kodak has temporarily halted all film production.
The big step has taken to allow the company undergo factory upgrades and modernization at its Rochester, New York facility.
The news comes as part of a shutdown, which began in November and was announced by Kodak CEO Jim Continenza during the company’s Q3 2024 quarterly earnings call.
“Our film sales have increased on motion picture and in still film and other films. So on film, we’re doing a shutdown in November, total shutdown,” Continenza said on November 13th.
He further added, “We’ve continued to invest in our manufacturing process, while we need to shut down completely to bring light into the dark, right? Film is made in the dark.”
This decision will not affect the availability of Kodak film as the company increased production in the months leading up to the shutdown, according to Kosmo Foto.
In 2020, Kodak announced that it had more than doubled its production of still photography films between 2015 and 2019 following years of declining demand due to advent of digital photography.
Kodak's upgrades will help the company keep up with an increased demand for film.