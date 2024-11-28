Sci-Tech

Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand

Kodak's upgrades will help the company keep up with an increased demand for film

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand
Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand

Kodak has temporarily halted all film production.

The big step has taken to allow the company undergo factory upgrades and modernization at its Rochester, New York facility.

The news comes as part of a shutdown, which began in November and was announced by Kodak CEO Jim Continenza during the company’s Q3 2024 quarterly earnings call.

“Our film sales have increased on motion picture and in still film and other films. So on film, we’re doing a shutdown in November, total shutdown,” Continenza said on November 13th.

He further added, “We’ve continued to invest in our manufacturing process, while we need to shut down completely to bring light into the dark, right? Film is made in the dark.”

This decision will not affect the availability of Kodak film as the company increased production in the months leading up to the shutdown, according to Kosmo Foto.

In 2020, Kodak announced that it had more than doubled its production of still photography films between 2015 and 2019 following years of declining demand due to advent of digital photography.

Kodak's upgrades will help the company keep up with an increased demand for film.

Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand

Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand
Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback

Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback
Saba Qamar to star in Shahzeb Khanzada's writing debut 'Case No 9’

Saba Qamar to star in Shahzeb Khanzada's writing debut 'Case No 9’
Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown

Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown
Australia to officially become first country to ban social media for under-16
Australia to officially become first country to ban social media for under-16
Google Chat rolls out easy meeting option for workspace users
Google Chat rolls out easy meeting option for workspace users
WhatsApp introduces message notes for forwarded content
WhatsApp introduces message notes for forwarded content
Vietnam requests US to relax high-tech export rules
Vietnam requests US to relax high-tech export rules
Sweet innovation: VR lollipop brings taste to virtual reality
Sweet innovation: VR lollipop brings taste to virtual reality
Australia closer to social media ban for minors as parliament passes bill
Australia closer to social media ban for minors as parliament passes bill
Google, Meta seek delay on Australia’s controversial social media ban for kids
Google, Meta seek delay on Australia’s controversial social media ban for kids
Uranus and Neptune hide 'mysterious' oceans beneath their cold surfaces
Uranus and Neptune hide 'mysterious' oceans beneath their cold surfaces
Discover mystery behind the Indian Ocean's gravity hole
Discover mystery behind the Indian Ocean's gravity hole
WhatsApp unveils vibrant new theme colours in latest update
WhatsApp unveils vibrant new theme colours in latest update
Earth’s mysterious ‘mini moon’ about to disappear for 30 years: Here’s why
Earth’s mysterious ‘mini moon’ about to disappear for 30 years: Here’s why
UK deploys AI squirrel spotter to save endangered red squirrels
UK deploys AI squirrel spotter to save endangered red squirrels