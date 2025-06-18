Zara Tindall wins hearts at Royal Ascot with kind gesture after big decision

Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, attended the 2025 Royal Ascot in England earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Zara Tindall wins hearts at Royal Ascot with kind gesture after big decision
Zara Tindall wins hearts at Royal Ascot with kind gesture after big decision 

Zara Tindall has shown a kind gesture during the 2025 Royal Ascot ceremony days after taking a major decision about her Royal role. 

The only daughter of Princess Anne attended the annual royal event on Tuesday, June 18th, in Ascot, England. 

During the esteemed event, led by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Zara was spotted having a touching moment with her brother, Peter Phillips' girlfriend, Harriet Sperling.

The 44-year-old British Royal Family member was seen kindly helping royal newcomer Harriet in adjusting her hat as they greeted each other upon arriving at the venue.

How many Royal Family members attend Royal Ascot? 

Zara and Harriet were later joined by other royal family members, including their cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

GB News reported that Harriet and Peter also participated in the royal procession, as the couple, who began dating in 2024, was pictured sitting in the third royal carriage.

Notably, the first carriage was led by His Majesty and his wife, while the second carriage was ridden by the Princess Royal accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Wellington.

Zara Tindall's key decision about her royal duties: 

This update comes days after Zara Tindall reportedly made a tough decision about her royal duties to boost the monarchy.

Hello! magazine recently stated that a royal author, Robert Jobson, suggested in A Right Royal Podcast that the mom-of-three might never agree to be only on 'payroll' as the other working royals due to her rising popularity.

As of now, Zara Tindall is currently focusing on her married life with her husband, Mike Tindall, in Australia. 

Read more : Royal
Princess Anne faces major setback at Royal Ascot, aides rush to help
Princess Anne faces major setback at Royal Ascot, aides rush to help
Princess Anne's carriage forced to stop on way to the Royal Ascot
Meghan Markle expands lifestyle brand with new products after As Ever restock
Meghan Markle expands lifestyle brand with new products after As Ever restock
The Duchess of Sussex to re-launch fan-favorite products on ‘As Ever’ website next week
King Charles breaks silence after facing disappointment at major event
King Charles breaks silence after facing disappointment at major event
King Charles, Queen Camilla face disappointment on the first day of Royal Ascot
Prince Harry’s Invictus Games sparks buzz with 2029 host list reveal
Prince Harry’s Invictus Games sparks buzz with 2029 host list reveal
The Duke of Sussex’s games foundation has announced that six nations have come forward to host the 2029 Games
Zara, Mike Tindall reunite with Princess Beatrice for joyful day
Zara, Mike Tindall reunite with Princess Beatrice for joyful day
Zara and Mike Tindall met up with Princess Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson
Kate Middleton offers quiet support to Duchess Sophie during key appearance
Kate Middleton offers quiet support to Duchess Sophie during key appearance
Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate had a moment of sweet exchange of words
King Charles, Queen Camilla grace opening day of Royal Ascot
King Charles, Queen Camilla grace opening day of Royal Ascot
Princess Anne, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Wellington, and other honourable guests marked the attendance
9 times non-British royals stole the spotlight at global events
9 times non-British royals stole the spotlight at global events
Queen Mary, Queen Rajwa, Princess Charlene, and Queen Letizia are among the top non-British royals, who garnered attention with their grace
King Charles, Prince Andrew strike special deal after years of royal tension
King Charles, Prince Andrew strike special deal after years of royal tension
Prince Andrew was removed from his royal duties after his disastrous 'Newsnight' interview
Meghan Markle reveals one thing she regrets the most in latest podcast
Meghan Markle reveals one thing she regrets the most in latest podcast
The Duchess of Sussex sit with Emma Grede for a candid conversation in new podcast episode
Princess Beatrice makes powerful plea for safer digital space at London event
Princess Beatrice makes powerful plea for safer digital space at London event
The Princess of York attended London's Tech Week last week
Meghan Markle reveals secret teaching practice for Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle reveals secret teaching practice for Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle makes rare admission about her early career struggles due to racism