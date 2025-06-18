Zara Tindall wins hearts at Royal Ascot with kind gesture after big decision 

Zara Tindall has shown a kind gesture during the 2025 Royal Ascot ceremony days after taking a major decision about her Royal role.
The only daughter of Princess Anne attended the annual royal event on Tuesday, June 18th, in Ascot, England.
During the esteemed event, led by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Zara was spotted having a touching moment with her brother, Peter Phillips' girlfriend, Harriet Sperling.
The 44-year-old British Royal Family member was seen kindly helping royal newcomer Harriet in adjusting her hat as they greeted each other upon arriving at the venue.
How many Royal Family members attend Royal Ascot?
Zara and Harriet were later joined by other royal family members, including their cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
GB News reported that Harriet and Peter also participated in the royal procession, as the couple, who began dating in 2024, was pictured sitting in the third royal carriage.
Notably, the first carriage was led by His Majesty and his wife, while the second carriage was ridden by the Princess Royal accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Wellington.
Zara Tindall's key decision about her royal duties:
This update comes days after Zara Tindall reportedly made a tough decision about her royal duties to boost the monarchy.
Hello! magazine recently stated that a royal author, Robert Jobson, suggested in A Right Royal Podcast that the mom-of-three might never agree to be only on 'payroll' as the other working royals due to her rising popularity.
As of now, Zara Tindall is currently focusing on her married life with her husband, Mike Tindall, in Australia.