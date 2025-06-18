Princess Anne faces major setback at Royal Ascot, aides rush to help

Princess Anne faced a major setback on her way to attend the Royal Ascot.

The Princess Royal’s carriage was forced to stop on the way as royal aides rushed in to help.

As seen in the viral video, royal aides came in to fix the reins that had fallen off the second carriage in the procession.

The carriage was carrying the Princess Royal, The Duke of Wellington, The Duchess of Wellington and Mrs Annabel Elliot, Queen Camilla's sister.

Meanwhile, King Charles, Camilla, Prince Faisal bin Salman Al Saud, and Lady Sarah Keswick were riding the first carriage.

A local resident Paul Arora, who witnessed the entire mishap, told Express, "It was a quintessential English scene where the King and members of the Royal Family made their way through a small village this morning for the start of Royal Ascot. Many of the locals turned out to show their support and were blessed by the wonderful weather.”

He added, "However, the royals were not so blessed as one of the carriages had a horse break its reins. We noted it had caused a delay for a few minutes, and royal rushed to help fix the problem, which they appeared to do so very efficiently.”

Princess Anne's outfit for special event:

Princess Anne donned a dark blue velvet robe with a white plumed hat.

She completed the look with pink metallic lipstick and pearl earrings.

