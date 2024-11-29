Good news for asthma patients: First new treatment in 50 years unveiled

Researchers after a breakthrough research have found the first-ever new treatment for asthma in 50 years.
According to The Guardian, doctors in the first breakthrough half a century found a new way to heal serious pulmonary disease attacks through Benralizumab.
Lead investigator of the study, Professor Mona Bafadhel of King’s College London, said, “This could be a game-changer for people with asthma and COPD. Treatment for asthma and COPD exacerbations have not changed in 50 years, despite causing 3.8m deaths worldwide a year combined.”
“Benralizumab is a safe and effective drug already used to manage severe asthma. We’ve used the drug in a different way, at the point of an exacerbation, to show that it’s more effective than steroid tablets, which is the only treatment currently available,” she continued.
The study involved 158 people who were monitored for three and it was found that the treatment failure rate was 74% when taking steroids and 45% with the new therapy, which means people who were treated with the new therapy were less likely to be admitted to hospital as compared to the patients taking steroids.