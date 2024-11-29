Victoria Beckham celebrates major milestone with David Beckham, Harper

Victoria Beckham celebrated an incredible milestone with her husband David Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham.
On Thursday, the fashion designer celebrated her Dover Street store's 10th anniversary with family and friends.
Taking to Instagram, the football icon, 49, posted adorable pictures of himself and daughter Harper, 13, wife, 50.
David captioned the heartfelt post, “Celebrating 10yrs of Victoria’s Dover Street store. Love what you’ve created with the space @roseuniake @victoriabeckham.”
Victoria exuded boss lady vibes in a dazzling black lace bodysuit with a sheer design and a plunging neckline.
On the other hand, David looked draper in a stylish navy blue double-breasted coat and navy trousers.
A fan commented under the post, “need me a supportive husband like david, i swear to god he is raising the bar.”
Another wrote, “victoria and david are made for each other, such an adorable couple.”
“Omg I'm beyond happy for Victoria and David!! They're literally meant to be! Their love is so pure and genuine. Can't wait to see what the future holds for these two lovebirds #LoveIsInTheAir,” a third noted.
David posted with Harper who wrapped up warm for the evening wearing a chic black coat in another viral picture.