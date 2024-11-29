Entertainment

Victoria Beckham celebrates major milestone with David Beckham, Harper

David Beckham hails wife Victoria Beckham on her Dover Street store's 10th anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Victoria Beckham celebrates major milestone with David Beckham, Harper
Victoria Beckham celebrates major milestone with David Beckham, Harper

Victoria Beckham celebrated an incredible milestone with her husband David Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham.

On Thursday, the fashion designer celebrated her Dover Street store's 10th anniversary with family and friends.

Taking to Instagram, the football icon, 49, posted adorable pictures of himself and daughter Harper, 13, wife, 50.

David captioned the heartfelt post, “Celebrating 10yrs of Victoria’s Dover Street store. Love what you’ve created with the space @roseuniake @victoriabeckham.”

Victoria exuded boss lady vibes in a dazzling black lace bodysuit with a sheer design and a plunging neckline.

On the other hand, David looked draper in a stylish navy blue double-breasted coat and navy trousers.


A fan commented under the post, “need me a supportive husband like david, i swear to god he is raising the bar.”

Another wrote, “victoria and david are made for each other, such an adorable couple.”

“Omg I'm beyond happy for Victoria and David!! They're literally meant to be! Their love is so pure and genuine. Can't wait to see what the future holds for these two lovebirds #LoveIsInTheAir,” a third noted.

David posted with Harper who wrapped up warm for the evening wearing a chic black coat in another viral picture.

Taylor Fritz breaks silence on biased reaction to Iga Swiatek doping saga

Taylor Fritz breaks silence on biased reaction to Iga Swiatek doping saga
Victoria Beckham celebrates major milestone with David Beckham, Harper

Victoria Beckham celebrates major milestone with David Beckham, Harper
Putin gives major threat to ‘decision-making centres’ with new missiles

Putin gives major threat to ‘decision-making centres’ with new missiles
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘positive’ message on first Thanksgiving without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shares ‘positive’ message on first Thanksgiving without Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘positive’ message on first Thanksgiving without Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘positive’ message on first Thanksgiving without Ben Affleck
TikToker Jools Lebron: All about ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ trend
TikToker Jools Lebron: All about ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ trend
Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown
Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown
Charli XCX under fire for 'promoting smoking' to young fans: ‘nasty and British’
Charli XCX under fire for 'promoting smoking' to young fans: ‘nasty and British’
Taylor Swift face ‘major strain in relationship’ with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift face ‘major strain in relationship’ with Travis Kelce
Sofía Vergara celebrates 'island Thanksgiving' with family in Colombia 
Sofía Vergara celebrates 'island Thanksgiving' with family in Colombia 
Beyoncé addresses rumors surrounding upcoming world tour
Beyoncé addresses rumors surrounding upcoming world tour
Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?
Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?
Taylor Swift fans make Billboard apologize for Kanye West's 'famous' fiasco
Taylor Swift fans make Billboard apologize for Kanye West's 'famous' fiasco
Kanye West makes daughters North, Chicago race in new music video
Kanye West makes daughters North, Chicago race in new music video
Travis Kelce makes heartfelt confession about Taylor swift: ‘Where I fell in love...’
Travis Kelce makes heartfelt confession about Taylor swift: ‘Where I fell in love...’
Taylor Swift tries cheeky tactics to avoid Travis Kelce breakup?
Taylor Swift tries cheeky tactics to avoid Travis Kelce breakup?