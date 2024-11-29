Katrina Kaif rocks traditional style at Mumbai airport 

Katrina Kaif embraced desi girl vibes as she jetted off from Mumbai!
In the wee hours of Friday on November 29, 2024, the Merry Christmas actress was spotted radiating joy at the airport.
A video shared by the paparazzi did rounds for all the right reasons as it featured Kaif coming out of her swanky vehicle in a mustard ethnic attire to depart.
Despite being in a hurry, the superstar made sure to acknowledge and greet paps with a sweet smile and posed for them before leaving.
For her latest airport appearance, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star rocked a classy organza suit.
She complemented her entire outfit with a pair of juttis, exuding Punjabi vibes while keeping the makeup totally minimal.
The Bharat actress did not forget to add a dash of fashion with her stylish black sunglasses.
Fans could not get enough of her beautiful desi look as they expressed their reactions in the comments section.
One user wrote, “Prettiest and classiest woman ever.”
Another effused, “Beautiful girl.”
Kaif’s latest move came days after she posted a heartwarming birthday wish for her father-in-law, Sham Kaushal.
To note, Katrina Kaif exchanged wedding vows with the Bad Newz actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021 at a royal wedding affair.