California reports bird flu detection in second batch of raw milk

California health officials have sounded alarm on the usage of raw milk as second batch has also found to be contaminated with bird flu.
Last Sunday, a renowned brand, Fresno-based Raw Farm, which supplies raw milk in California, recalled its first lot of cream top whole raw milk after the disease was detected in the batch.
Just after a few days on Wednesday, the California Department of Public Health issued a statement in which they announced that the second batch of raw milk, which is to expire on December 7, has also tested positive for bird flu, reported NBC News.
However, the authorities also confirmed that no cases of the disease linked to the milk have been detected.
“Consumers should immediately return any remaining product to the store where it was purchased. Pasteurized milk remains safe to drink,” the release said.
Meanwhile, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), who made a visit to the Raw Farm’s milk processing facility after second batch detection noted that they have collected samples of “stored bulk tank milk and bottled products.”
“Outbreaks due to Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, toxin producing E. coli, Brucella, Campylobacter, and many other bacteria have all been reported related to consuming raw dairy products,” they further added.
Kaleigh Stanziani, Raw Farm’s vice president of marketing, in his short video message stated, "We're not making a big deal about it, because it's not a big deal.”
The statement came after the farms recalled its first batch voluntarily.