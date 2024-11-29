Health

California reports bird flu detection in second batch of raw milk

Bird flu contamination has been identified in another lot of raw milk sold in California

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
California reports bird flu detection in second batch of raw milk
California reports bird flu detection in second batch of raw milk

California health officials have sounded alarm on the usage of raw milk as second batch has also found to be contaminated with bird flu.

Last Sunday, a renowned brand, Fresno-based Raw Farm, which supplies raw milk in California, recalled its first lot of cream top whole raw milk after the disease was detected in the batch.

Just after a few days on Wednesday, the California Department of Public Health issued a statement in which they announced that the second batch of raw milk, which is to expire on December 7, has also tested positive for bird flu, reported NBC News.

However, the authorities also confirmed that no cases of the disease linked to the milk have been detected.

“Consumers should immediately return any remaining product to the store where it was purchased. Pasteurized milk remains safe to drink,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), who made a visit to the Raw Farm’s milk processing facility after second batch detection noted that they have collected samples of “stored bulk tank milk and bottled products.”

“Outbreaks due to Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, toxin producing E. coli, Brucella, Campylobacter, and many other bacteria have all been reported related to consuming raw dairy products,” they further added.

Kaleigh Stanziani, Raw Farm’s vice president of marketing, in his short video message stated, "We're not making a big deal about it, because it's not a big deal.”

The statement came after the farms recalled its first batch voluntarily.

Australian man discovers 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite in most unexpected way

Australian man discovers 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite in most unexpected way
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany pens sweet wish for Bronze’s 2nd birthday

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany pens sweet wish for Bronze’s 2nd birthday
Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew
Saba Qamar joins forces with Faysal Quraishi for exciting new thriller

Saba Qamar joins forces with Faysal Quraishi for exciting new thriller

Good news for asthma patients: First new treatment in 50 years unveiled
Good news for asthma patients: First new treatment in 50 years unveiled
Scientist reveal new simple solution to remove plastics from water
Scientist reveal new simple solution to remove plastics from water
Irregular bedtimes linked to life-threatening health risks, study
Irregular bedtimes linked to life-threatening health risks, study
Gratitude can improve your mental and physical health, study
Gratitude can improve your mental and physical health, study
Cold vs hot soaks: Which one works better for faster recovery?
Cold vs hot soaks: Which one works better for faster recovery?
Vaping instantly affects oxygen levels and vascular health of a person, study
Vaping instantly affects oxygen levels and vascular health of a person, study
Health experts stress importance of MMR vaccination amid measles rise
Health experts stress importance of MMR vaccination amid measles rise
People with anaemia have higher risk of Alzheimer's, study
People with anaemia have higher risk of Alzheimer's, study
THIS simple diet could lower dementia risk in surprising way
THIS simple diet could lower dementia risk in surprising way
Listeria outbreak linked to Yu Shang Food leaves infant dead, 10 ill
Listeria outbreak linked to Yu Shang Food leaves infant dead, 10 ill
Most liked beverages that can turn your teeth yellow
Most liked beverages that can turn your teeth yellow
No time for daily exercise? No worries, weekend workouts are the solution
No time for daily exercise? No worries, weekend workouts are the solution