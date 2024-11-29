Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson left Prince Andrew alone around the festive season as she jetted off to Austria to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas without him.
The ex-wife of King Charles' disgraced brother Andrew, headed to Vienna on Thursday to kick off her holiday season amid her ex-husband's ongoing feud with the monarch over Royal Lodge.
Sarah first shared an exciting TikTok video of herself from the Heathrow airport London before heading to her final destination.
After a few hours, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie shared a delightful video of joining key celebrity for Thanksgiving feast.
The video kicks off with Sarah expressing her excitement and gratitude on meeting the renowned actor, William Moseley as they both walked up to the dining table full of delicious meals.
"A very Happy Thanksgiving from my good friend @williammoseley and I. We hope you have a fantastic day surrounded by people you love, plenty of joy and lots of laughter!," Sarah wrote alongside the video.
This delightful update from Sarah Ferguson comes a few days after an inside source spilled exclusive beans on Prince Andrew's condition during his ongoing rift with King Charles over the royal estate.
The inside source revealed,“Andrew is like a lost puppy these days, constantly leaning on Sarah and their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie for emotional support.”
“He’s become increasingly clingy, reaching out to them every chance he gets, almost as if they’re his only lifeline," they added.
For those unaware, Prince Andrew was ordered by King Charles to evict the Royal Lodge earlier this year, where he has been living with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and daughters.