Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist

Kankan,whose full name is Keandrian Qynzel Jones, was born on September 22, 2000. He is a rising American rapper, producer, and songwriter.
He spend his childhood in Dallas, Texas, listening to renowned musicians such as Speaker Knockerz.
During a chat with Our Generation Music in 2021, he got candid about his music journey.
Kankan, 24, revealed, "I started rapping about two years ago, and at first, it was like a joke. I posted a poll on my story saying if I should hop in the booth. Everybody said yes, I did it, and I was like, 'this shit is fun.' Then I did another one, and it just kept going from there."
When did Kankan start rapping?
Kankan previously shared that he started rapping initially, "as a joke" but after realising the fun side of music, he started taking interest in it.
The Rapper produced for Smokepurpp in 2017, while in 2019 he collaborated with artist Fifty Grand.
Kankan released his debut album Rr on October 5, 2021, and later on dropped his second studio album Way2Geeked in 2022.
What type of rapper is Kankan?
The genre of Kankan music is rage rap. His last album was released in 2022.
After gaining recognition, he also dropped some merches and phone cases.