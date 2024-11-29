Royal

Prince Harry receives huge shock as Queen Camilla wins big in Royal Family

Queen Camilla strengthen her role in Royal Family with key member's approval

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024

Prince Harry receives huge shock as Queen Camilla wins big in Royal Family


Queen Camilla is said to have win over Royal family over the years with key Royal's support, despite Prince Harry's resentment.

In the wake of Camilla's growing closeness with King Charles' sister Princess Anne, who recently awarded her majesty with a prestigious honour, a royal expert has explained how the Queen has come a long way.

Explaining Queen Camilla's position in the firm, the Royal expert Jennie Bond noted, "Yes I think Camilla has earned her sister-in-law's admiration, just as she has won the respect of many people in the country."

Jennie continued, "This was an unusual moment for both women, and I think it showed their mutual respect. Camilla and Anne have known each other for a very long time."

Reflecting on the "history" the two women share Jennie added, "You have to remember that Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles, who was once a boyfriend of the princess. They share a lot of history and probably a lot of secrets."

While Camilla has earned the respect and affection of most members of the Royal Family, royal expert Jennie highlights that Prince Harry remains an exception. 

"Being a second wife, a stepmother, a step-grandmother, and a commoner adapting to the intense scrutiny of royal life is no small feat," she said.

Jennie further explained that Camilla has managed to navigate it all and is now a valued figure within the monarchy. For nearly everyone in the family, apart from Harry and Meghan, she is either loved or held in high regard.

This analysis from Jennie Bond comes a few days after Queen Camilla was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Literature by the University of London Chancellor, the Princess Royal.

'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away

'Bismil' actor Savera Nadeem's mother passes away

Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist

Kankan: Everything to know about ‘Way2Geeked’ artist
Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors

Khloé Kardashian keeps low profile at Thanksgiving amid plastic surgery rumors
Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths

Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step up for dad Andrew after Sarah’s shocking snub
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step up for dad Andrew after Sarah’s shocking snub
Kate Middleton pens heartfelt statement ahead of next big appearance
Kate Middleton pens heartfelt statement ahead of next big appearance
Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew
Princess Anne pays heartfelt tribute to Camilla after Queen's heartbreak
Princess Anne pays heartfelt tribute to Camilla after Queen's heartbreak
Princess Kate breaks silence on ‘suffering’ after heartbreaking news
Princess Kate breaks silence on ‘suffering’ after heartbreaking news
Princess Kate, Prince William to host Middleton family Christmas lunch
Princess Kate, Prince William to host Middleton family Christmas lunch
Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback
Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback
King Charles oversees Christmas Plans as Kate Middleton joins Royal family
King Charles oversees Christmas Plans as Kate Middleton joins Royal family
Prince Harry escapes huge embarrassment ahead of documentary release
Prince Harry escapes huge embarrassment ahead of documentary release
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘exciting’ Thanksgiving plans
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘exciting’ Thanksgiving plans
King Charles shares big update after Kate Middleton, Prince William's sad message
King Charles shares big update after Kate Middleton, Prince William's sad message
Kate Middleton, Prince William share sad statement after heartbreaking incident
Kate Middleton, Prince William share sad statement after heartbreaking incident