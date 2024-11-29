Prince Harry receives huge shock as Queen Camilla wins big in Royal Family

Queen Camilla is said to have win over Royal family over the years with key Royal's support, despite Prince Harry's resentment.
In the wake of Camilla's growing closeness with King Charles' sister Princess Anne, who recently awarded her majesty with a prestigious honour, a royal expert has explained how the Queen has come a long way.
Explaining Queen Camilla's position in the firm, the Royal expert Jennie Bond noted, "Yes I think Camilla has earned her sister-in-law's admiration, just as she has won the respect of many people in the country."
Jennie continued, "This was an unusual moment for both women, and I think it showed their mutual respect. Camilla and Anne have known each other for a very long time."
Reflecting on the "history" the two women share Jennie added, "You have to remember that Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles, who was once a boyfriend of the princess. They share a lot of history and probably a lot of secrets."
While Camilla has earned the respect and affection of most members of the Royal Family, royal expert Jennie highlights that Prince Harry remains an exception.
"Being a second wife, a stepmother, a step-grandmother, and a commoner adapting to the intense scrutiny of royal life is no small feat," she said.
Jennie further explained that Camilla has managed to navigate it all and is now a valued figure within the monarchy. For nearly everyone in the family, apart from Harry and Meghan, she is either loved or held in high regard.
This analysis from Jennie Bond comes a few days after Queen Camilla was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Literature by the University of London Chancellor, the Princess Royal.