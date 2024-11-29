Angelina Jolie faces criticism for ‘gloomy' cover shot

Angelina Jolie’s cover image has stirred a heated debate among her fans as many called it an "unflattering" photo.
As per Dailymail, the latest Vogue Mexico December issue featured the Maria star, drew negative remarks about her appearence
In the cover story, she shared her candid thoughts on “private pain,” after her split with Brad Pitt, also she mentioned her upcoming role as opera singer Maria Callas in a new biopic.
Captured by photographer Dan Martensen, the cover shot featured Jolie in a black Christian Dior dress, her serious looks and dark hair gave the image a melancholic look.
Soon after her cover photo was published, the fans took to social media to criticize the look of the Maleficent star.
One wrote, “She looks really sad here, like she got the worst possible news just before she walked on set.”
Another noted, “These look like outtakes. It takes skill to make Angelina Jolie look this bad.”
“That’s quite an unflattering shot of Angelina Jolie. Not her best angle. That being said, I like the coloring and the simplicity of it all,” the third commented.
The one said the image looked “so low budget.”
But some poured love for Angelina Jolie.