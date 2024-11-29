Kartik Aaryan makes HUGE announcement after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ success

Trending

  • November 29, 2024
Kartik Aaryan has an exciting announcement to make after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 received massive success on box office.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, November 29, 2024, the Chandu Champion star announced a big surprise for his 42.6 million fans to celebrate Cinema Lovers Day.

“Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day with Rooh Baba and Manju,” captioned the actor.

The post featured Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 poster that stated, “Enjoy the biggest blockbuster this Friday at just INR 99 (Cinema Lovers Day).”

Thrilled with the news, Aaryan’s fans rushed to the comment section to share their excitement.

“Got an excuse to watch it for 3rd time,” wrote one.

Another penned, “See you in Threatures Rooh Baba.”

A third expressed, “Rooh Babaa, I'm Coming for Youu” meanwhile, a fourth commented, “Let's go and meet our favourite Rooh Baba and Manjulika again.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows the story of “Ruhaan, a fraudster posing as an exorcist, takes on a lucrative case at a haunted castle, unraveling a sinister plot involving mischievous priests, culminating in a hilarious yet thrilling ride filled with unexpected twists and scares," quotes IMDB.

The film is the third installment in the 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and features Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan in main roles.

