Barry Keoghan reveals big scar for the first time in emotional Interview

Barry Keoghan has bravely revealed displaying a large scar across his left wrist for the first time.
The Irish actor posed for a striking cover shoot for Hunger Magazine, where he “lay bare the scars that have shaped him inside and out.”
During a conversation after photoshoot, Keoghan opened up about the emotional journey behind his scars.
“I won't go into how I got this scar, but I've got a scar that's like a millimetre away from my main vein on my left arm.,” he told the outlet.
He further expressed about showing it on the cover, saying, “I waited to do this with [Rankin] to show that. You know, it just felt right.”
In the photo, the Saltburn actor could be seen crossing his wrists in front of the camera while wearing a bracelet saying, “Debbie.”
To note, Debbie is Keoghan’s mother who died from a heroin overdose when he was only 12.
“On one wrist you've got my mum's name and then on the other wrist you've got this constant reminder, this scar,” he said.
Keoghan added, “[Rankin and I] both looked at each other and went, "Wow! That's it."'
Moreover, Barry Keoghan also bares scars on his right arm, which he got after falling ill with a horrific flesh-eating bug that almost led to him having his arm amputated.