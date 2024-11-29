Royal

Liz Hatton's parents send emotional 'Thank You' to Princess Kate, Prince William

The 17-year-old aspiring photographer died on Wednesday night

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024

Liz Hatton's parents send emotional 'Thank You' to Princess Kate, Prince William








Liz Hatton, the 17-year-old cancer patient who passed away earlier this week, spent her final months surrounded by cherished moments, with her mother recalling that the last two months of her life were "the brightest." 

Liz had been diagnosed with aggressive cancer and was given a limited prognosis, but despite her battle, she had the opportunity to meet Prince William and Princess Kate in October. 

During the meeting, Liz, who had a passion for photography, captured stunning images of the Prince of Wales.

In a heartfelt tribute, the Prince and Princess of Wales praised Liz for her courage and humility, describing her as "brave and humble." 

Her mother, expressing immense gratitude, thanked the royal couple for the kindness and support they had shown, particularly highlighting how their recognition of Liz's talents brought her joy during her final days.

Liz's mum wrote on X: "Thank you, we are so very grateful to you both and all of your team for the kindness you have shown us all and the opportunities you made possible for Liz.

"Her last two months were the brightest of her life."

"You introduced the world to her work," she added.

"We will always be immensely grateful to you for that xx."

In a deeply personal message earlier this autumn, Prince William and Princess Kate, who herself received cancer treatment this year, described Liz Hatton as a “talented young photographer” whose creativity and strength had been an inspiration to both of them. 

They shared their heartfelt condolences, expressing that their "thoughts and prayers" were with Liz’s parents, Vicky and Aaron, as well as her brother, Mateo, during this incredibly challenging time.

Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects

Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects
Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age

Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age
Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents

Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents
King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration

King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration
Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects
Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects
King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration
King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration
Prince Harry receives huge shock as Queen Camilla wins big in Royal Family
Prince Harry receives huge shock as Queen Camilla wins big in Royal Family
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step up for dad Andrew after Sarah’s shocking snub
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step up for dad Andrew after Sarah’s shocking snub
Kate Middleton pens heartfelt statement ahead of next big appearance
Kate Middleton pens heartfelt statement ahead of next big appearance
Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew
Princess Anne pays heartfelt tribute to Camilla after Queen's heartbreak
Princess Anne pays heartfelt tribute to Camilla after Queen's heartbreak
Princess Kate breaks silence on ‘suffering’ after heartbreaking news
Princess Kate breaks silence on ‘suffering’ after heartbreaking news
Princess Kate, Prince William to host Middleton family Christmas lunch
Princess Kate, Prince William to host Middleton family Christmas lunch
Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback
Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback
King Charles oversees Christmas Plans as Kate Middleton joins Royal family
King Charles oversees Christmas Plans as Kate Middleton joins Royal family
Prince Harry escapes huge embarrassment ahead of documentary release
Prince Harry escapes huge embarrassment ahead of documentary release