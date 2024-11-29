Liz Hatton's parents send emotional 'Thank You' to Princess Kate, Prince William

Liz Hatton, the 17-year-old cancer patient who passed away earlier this week, spent her final months surrounded by cherished moments, with her mother recalling that the last two months of her life were "the brightest."
Liz had been diagnosed with aggressive cancer and was given a limited prognosis, but despite her battle, she had the opportunity to meet Prince William and Princess Kate in October.
During the meeting, Liz, who had a passion for photography, captured stunning images of the Prince of Wales.
In a heartfelt tribute, the Prince and Princess of Wales praised Liz for her courage and humility, describing her as "brave and humble."
Her mother, expressing immense gratitude, thanked the royal couple for the kindness and support they had shown, particularly highlighting how their recognition of Liz's talents brought her joy during her final days.
Liz's mum wrote on X: "Thank you, we are so very grateful to you both and all of your team for the kindness you have shown us all and the opportunities you made possible for Liz.
"Her last two months were the brightest of her life."
"You introduced the world to her work," she added.
"We will always be immensely grateful to you for that xx."
In a deeply personal message earlier this autumn, Prince William and Princess Kate, who herself received cancer treatment this year, described Liz Hatton as a “talented young photographer” whose creativity and strength had been an inspiration to both of them.
They shared their heartfelt condolences, expressing that their "thoughts and prayers" were with Liz’s parents, Vicky and Aaron, as well as her brother, Mateo, during this incredibly challenging time.