King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration

King Charles is preparing for a busy but special Christmas this year, after a challenging time marked by health struggles for both him and Princess Kate.
With a growing royal family, including several grandchildren, the holiday season is expected to bring joy and light-hearted chaos as the family gathers at Sandringham.
For the first time, Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren will join the festivities for Christmas lunch, a notable change to their usual traditions.
Despite the expected "chaos" of a crowded holiday season, royal experts believe it will be a welcome diversion for King Charles and Princess Kate following their health battles.
The attendance of King Charles’ younger brother, Prince Andrew, at the royal family’s Christmas celebration has been uncertain due to ongoing tensions between the brothers, particularly over the Duke of York's deteriorating Royal Lodge home.
Despite this, Prince Andrew is expected to join the family gathering, even though he was removed from official royal duties in 2019 amid his ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Sources indicate that King Charles is determined to bring the family together, especially for Christmas, reinforcing his commitment to unity.
Other members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh—Edward and Sophie—and their children, Lady Louise 20 and James, Earl of Wessex 16, are also expected to be present.
This festive occasion will mark the first time the royal family will reunite en masse after a challenging year for both King Charles and Princess Kate, who were diagnosed with cancer within days of each other.