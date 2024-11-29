Royal

King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration

Prince Andrew is expected to join the family gathering

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024

King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration


King Charles is preparing for a busy but special Christmas this year, after a challenging time marked by health struggles for both him and Princess Kate. 

With a growing royal family, including several grandchildren, the holiday season is expected to bring joy and light-hearted chaos as the family gathers at Sandringham. 

For the first time, Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren will join the festivities for Christmas lunch, a notable change to their usual traditions. 

Despite the expected "chaos" of a crowded holiday season, royal experts believe it will be a welcome diversion for King Charles and Princess Kate following their health battles.

The attendance of King Charles’ younger brother, Prince Andrew, at the royal family’s Christmas celebration has been uncertain due to ongoing tensions between the brothers, particularly over the Duke of York's deteriorating Royal Lodge home. 

Despite this, Prince Andrew is expected to join the family gathering, even though he was removed from official royal duties in 2019 amid his ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Sources indicate that King Charles is determined to bring the family together, especially for Christmas, reinforcing his commitment to unity. 

Other members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh—Edward and Sophie—and their children, Lady Louise 20 and James, Earl of Wessex 16, are also expected to be present.

This festive occasion will mark the first time the royal family will reunite en masse after a challenging year for both King Charles and Princess Kate, who were diagnosed with cancer within days of each other.

Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects

Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects
Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age

Fossils found in Scotland hint at polar bear presence during last Ice Age
Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents

Malaysia faces tragedy as floods kill three, uproot over 90,000 residents
King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration

King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration
Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects
Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects
Liz Hatton's parents send emotional 'Thank You' to Princess Kate, Prince William
Liz Hatton's parents send emotional 'Thank You' to Princess Kate, Prince William
Prince Harry receives huge shock as Queen Camilla wins big in Royal Family
Prince Harry receives huge shock as Queen Camilla wins big in Royal Family
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step up for dad Andrew after Sarah’s shocking snub
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step up for dad Andrew after Sarah’s shocking snub
Kate Middleton pens heartfelt statement ahead of next big appearance
Kate Middleton pens heartfelt statement ahead of next big appearance
Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew
Princess Anne pays heartfelt tribute to Camilla after Queen's heartbreak
Princess Anne pays heartfelt tribute to Camilla after Queen's heartbreak
Princess Kate breaks silence on ‘suffering’ after heartbreaking news
Princess Kate breaks silence on ‘suffering’ after heartbreaking news
Princess Kate, Prince William to host Middleton family Christmas lunch
Princess Kate, Prince William to host Middleton family Christmas lunch
Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback
Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback
King Charles oversees Christmas Plans as Kate Middleton joins Royal family
King Charles oversees Christmas Plans as Kate Middleton joins Royal family
Prince Harry escapes huge embarrassment ahead of documentary release
Prince Harry escapes huge embarrassment ahead of documentary release