Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects

Meghan Markle is currently reassessing her plans as she encounters delays in launching her American Riviera Orchard brand, a lifestyle venture that has faced multiple challenges, according to a royal insider.
Her legal team recently requested extra time to address issues with her trademark application. These setbacks have added stress to the Duchess of Sussex’s ambitious projects, reported GB News.
Despite the challenges, sources reveal that Meghan remains highly focused on her work and is committed to ensuring that everything aligns with her perfectionist standards.
Meanwhile, she continues to juggle her business endeavours alongside her family life with Prince Harry and their children.
A royal insider has revealed that Meghan is “very focused” on all here projects and is a “perfectionist”.
They source told Hello: "The last few months have been busy and stressful.
“Meghan is figuring out what's next and very focused on career opportunities.
“There has been some turnover and rethinking some of her projects.
"Things are always in flux and she wants to make sure everything is done the way she wants it. She's a perfectionist and particular."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently taken several joint trips, including to Vancouver, Whistler, Nigeria, and Colombia, while also focusing on their individual projects as part of their strategy for professional separation.
However, Meghan has faced delays with her American Riviera Orchard brand, following issues with her trademark application.
In August, her application was rejected, and she was granted three months to correct the errors. Meghan requested an additional three months to resolve the issues, but if the deadline is missed, the application will need to be submitted from the beginning.
The original paperwork filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office had several mistakes, including missing signatures and an incorrect payment.
Furthermore, the trademark “Royal Riviera” was contested by another company, adding another layer of complication.
This project was intended to help rebuild Meghan and Harry’s financial standing after their £20 million Spotify deal ended.