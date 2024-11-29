Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Thanksgiving photo with Malti leaves fans in awe: SEE

Priyanka Chopra has given her fans a peek into her Thanksgiving celebration.
The Citadel actress took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a carousel of photos of her Thanksgiving festivities in London featuring different photos of pie, turkey, cookies and an elegant dining table.
However, it was her first photo that stole the spotlight featuring her husband Nick Jonas and their adorable daughter Malti.
In the image, the singer could be seen planting a tender kiss on their daughter Malti's forehead.
“So grateful for the life we’re building together. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I’d like to thank everyone that has been in my corner all these years,” she wrote in the caption.
Chopra further added, “It’s so important for a person to have champions and I’m very lucky to have always had that. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating."
Soon after Chopra’s post, her fans flooded the comment section with expressing admiration for their loved-up family.
One fan wrote, “Oh my god that first photo I barely even noticed YOU! Nick is all over Malti.”
While another wished, “Happy thanksgiving to you and your beautiful family. Love you!”
“Cutest fam ever,” added the third.
Moreover, Priyanka Chopra is in London for the filming of Russo Brothers' Citadel season two.