Royal family in tension after key member faces probe in three cases

Crown Princess Mette-Marit son Marius Borg Høiby is under investigation for three alleged sex crimes.
As per PEOPLE, the Oslo Police District stated that on Wednesday, November 27 the royal's 27-year-old son from before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, had been released from custody.
But the police shared that officers were investigating a third alleged sexual offence.
"An investigation has been launched into a further matter relating to sexual offenses," police said, per the translated news release.
In a statement, they added that "The accused has been banned from visiting two women," adding that this was in addition to the August incident.
The police confirmed they had "conducted a significant number of witness interviews,”.after his Monday, November 18 arrest.
But they could "no longer see that there is a risk of evidence being tampered with," so had "decided not to request further detention" of Høiby.
According to the Norwegian Magazine Se og Hør, Høiby is reportedly facing a third sexual offence charge, which allegedly took place in Tønsberg.
Notably, the update in this came after Høiby was arrested on November 18 on suspicion of violating the criminal code “which concerns sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act.”