Royal

Royal family in tension after key member faces probe in three cases

The Royal's son had been released from custody on Wednesday

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
Royal family in tension after key member faces probe in three cases
Royal family in tension after key member faces probe in three cases

Crown Princess Mette-Marit son Marius Borg Høiby is under investigation for three alleged sex crimes.

As per PEOPLE, the Oslo Police District stated that on Wednesday, November 27 the royal's 27-year-old son from before her marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, had been released from custody.

But the police shared that officers were investigating a third alleged sexual offence.

"An investigation has been launched into a further matter relating to sexual offenses," police said, per the translated news release.

In a statement, they added that "The accused has been banned from visiting two women," adding that this was in addition to the August incident.

The police confirmed they had "conducted a significant number of witness interviews,”.after his Monday, November 18 arrest.

But they could "no longer see that there is a risk of evidence being tampered with," so had "decided not to request further detention" of Høiby.

According to the Norwegian Magazine Se og Hør, Høiby is reportedly facing a third sexual offence charge, which allegedly took place in Tønsberg.

Notably, the update in this came after Høiby was arrested on November 18 on suspicion of violating the criminal code “which concerns sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act.”

K-pop band NewJeans confirm departure after conflict with agency

K-pop band NewJeans confirm departure after conflict with agency
WhatsApp's latest animated ‘Typing’ bubble update sparks controversy

WhatsApp's latest animated ‘Typing’ bubble update sparks controversy

Thousands of travelers face delays and cancellations on Black Friday

Thousands of travelers face delays and cancellations on Black Friday
Royal family in tension after key member faces probe in three cases

Royal family in tension after key member faces probe in three cases
Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects
Meghan Markle faces setback with American Riviera Orchard as she rethinks projects
King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration
King Charles plans 'complete family reunion' for annual Christmas celebration
Liz Hatton's parents send emotional 'Thank You' to Princess Kate, Prince William
Liz Hatton's parents send emotional 'Thank You' to Princess Kate, Prince William
Prince Harry receives huge shock as Queen Camilla wins big in Royal Family
Prince Harry receives huge shock as Queen Camilla wins big in Royal Family
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step up for dad Andrew after Sarah’s shocking snub
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie step up for dad Andrew after Sarah’s shocking snub
Kate Middleton pens heartfelt statement ahead of next big appearance
Kate Middleton pens heartfelt statement ahead of next big appearance
Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson gives big heartache to 'emotional' Prince Andrew
Princess Anne pays heartfelt tribute to Camilla after Queen's heartbreak
Princess Anne pays heartfelt tribute to Camilla after Queen's heartbreak
Princess Kate breaks silence on ‘suffering’ after heartbreaking news
Princess Kate breaks silence on ‘suffering’ after heartbreaking news
Princess Kate, Prince William to host Middleton family Christmas lunch
Princess Kate, Prince William to host Middleton family Christmas lunch
Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback
Sophie, Edward's journey seen as blueprint for Harry, Meghan's royal comeback
King Charles oversees Christmas Plans as Kate Middleton joins Royal family
King Charles oversees Christmas Plans as Kate Middleton joins Royal family