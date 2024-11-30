Entertainment

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner to rekindle their romance after J.Lo breakup?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's seemingly cozy Thanksgiving display has sparked speculation, with a body language expert noting a subtle act of intimacy between the former couple.

The former couple were spotted together on Thursday at a charity event in Los Angeles as enjoyed the cosy holiday together.

Their three kids children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 also tagged along with their parents.

Following their recent outing, the body expert Judi James said about the Gone Girl star “demeanour suggests he is where he wants to be, without any pressure to perform as an A-lister.”

Judi added, “His smile registers a fun, playful approach and at one point he whispers in Jennifer's ear in an act of intimacy.”

She continued, “Ben is in pure alpha mode here, standing with arms folded and head cocked, looking immersed in the event, in contrast to his rather disconnected public signals with J-Lo.”

The expert mentioned, “Ben looked so dour and irritable towards the end of his marriage to J-lo but here he looks relaxed and in charge of the event. “

“Both he and his ex-wife Jennifer are smiling here and apparently happy to be photographed, with none of the rejection signals Ben had tended to display towards photographers until recently,” she mentioned

Speaking about Ben’s mirth, Judi said he “fitting back into the family unit, as though the high levels of A-list fame he achieved with J-Lo were a burden that he struggled to cope with, just as he had the first time he was in a relationship with her.”

She noted, “While J-Lo poses alone with what looks like just a large turkey for company, tilting her head to form an amenable, performative pose for the camera and possibly social media, Ben is seen as part of a family unit, wearing matching aprons as a 'uniform' that defines shared objectives with his ex wife and looking confident and happy in a way that he hadn't done with Jennifer in public for most of their marriage.”

Notably, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2018, and after separation, the Deep Water star tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in 2022, but after nearly 2 years of their marriage J.Lo filled the divorce.

