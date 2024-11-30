Entertainment

Jennifer Garner drops strong message amid Ben Affleck rekindle love rumors

Jennifer Garner tied the knot with Ben Affleck for 13 years, between 2005 and 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
Jennifer Garner appeared to take a subtle swipe at ex-husband Ben Affleck, sharing a pointed piece of advice about relationships.

While conversing with Lipstick on the Rim, the Yes Day actress shared her candid thoughts on her relationship upon asking about her favourite quote.

She reflected on her mom’s mantra Pat Garner by giving some advice, saying, "Never ever expect a man - don't marry a man thinking you can change him.”

Garner went on to say, "Weeping may last through the night, but joy comes in the morning" and "Happiness is your own responsibility."

The mother of three added, "Mrs. Ingalls from Little House on the Prairie or Anne of Green Gables or all of the above."

To note, Jennifer previously tied the knot with Ben for 13 years, between 2005 and 2018.

The Gone Girl star and the Alias star are parents of three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Prior to her marriage, Garner was married to Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004, but after her split from Ben, she has been linked to businessman John Miller since 2018.

Notably, this update came after Jennifer Garner spent Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck along with their children as the family volunteered at the charity Midnight Mission.

