Zara Noor Abbas extends photo credits to husband Asad Siddiqui in cheeky post

Zara Noor Abbas’ beloved husband Asad Siddiqui turns her photographer for the day!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress shared a sneak peek in an all-black co-ord set, channelling her inner fashionista.
In the images shared, the mom-of-one oozed charm in similar shots as her gorgeous pouch bag became the main highlight.
For the evening, Zara opted to glam up with her red stilettos, while she chose to go for a minimalist look in the makeup department.
She tied her hair neatly in a sleek bun paired with gold dangling earrings to top off her look.
As caption, the star tagging her beloved husband wrote, “Acha jee tow i asked my husband to take my photos and….It looks like he focused the BAG. Not me. THE BAG. Four pictures in the same tareeka?”
Soon after the post made it to the gram, her ardent fans flooded the comments section with love.
One user wrote, "Husband r like this.”
“Looking gorgeous,” another fan penned.
“Cutest girl,” the third expressed.
It is pertinent to mention that Zara Noor Abbas, who tied the knot with actor Asad Siddiqui in 2017, often shares tidbits from her married life.
Both welcomed their first child, an adorable daughter named Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui in March this year.