Miley Cyrus blames mom Tish over pushing her into controversial move

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her infamous performance, revealing that her mother, Tish, played a key role in the controversial pole-dancing-inspired moment.
While conversing with her sister Brandi Cyrus for Spotify’s Billions Club series, the Flower crooner shared about her performance at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards performance.
Before asking Brandi, Miley said, “This is going to be no surprise to you,” adding, “Do you know whose idea that was?”
Brandi guessed it correctly that it was their mom's idea, the Wreckball hitmaker shared, “Yup, that was my mom’s idea. So she always lets me take the blame.”
Miley recalled, “When I got in trouble the next day, you know who was nowhere to be found? Tish Cyrus.”
“The thing that I remember most about that performance was it was the first time I ever wore real diamond jewelry on stage,” she said.
“So you guys remember a little old ice cream truck, I remember the diamonds,” the Hannah Montana star quipped.
To note, Miley was referring her performance at her hit song Party in the USA at the show more than 10 years ago.
She did the pole dance-inspired prop that was included with an ice cream cart set on stage.