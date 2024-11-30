Vicky Kaushal makes cute confession about wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal revealed his wife Katrina Kaif often makes him change outfits to look presentable.
At the GQ Men of The Year event, the Sam Bahadur actor shared a funny insight into his style routine, admitting he is "fashion handicapped."
When asked about his fashion and outfit choices, Vicky answered, “I'm a really fashion handicapped person. I rely on an army to make me a little presentable.”
He further revealed if his wife ever tells him to change, "Yeah, of course she's like the prefect of that army; she's like the subedar of that army.”
During the same interview, the Bad Newz star revealed his favourite dish, “Aloo paratha with white butter and mango pickle. I have embraced my love for parathas while falling for Katrina's pancakes.”
In a recent chat with BBC Asian network, Vicky could not help gushing over Katrina Kaif, crediting her superstar soul as the essence of what captivates him the most.
He also described her as the reality check and her ability to keep him grounded while always encouraging him to improve.
On the personal front, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at the luxurious Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan.