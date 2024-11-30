Duchess Sophie celebrates 'special' milestone before Christmas with Royal Family

Duchess Sophie, who is dubbed as the "secret weapon" of the Royal Family celebrated big milestone.
Her Royal Highness paid a poignant visit to the David Lewis charity on Thursday to inaugurate The Edinburgh Building at the organisation's site in Warford for patients with autism and learning disabilities.
Sophie offered a delightful peek into her visit to the charity, which completed its 120 years of "Empowering Lives, Inspiring Futures."
The wife of Prince Edward shared a carousel of her photos from the event where she received a beautiful bouquet and posed in front of the name plaque.
Sophie looked radiant as she interacted with the patients admitted at David Lewis.
"David Lewis in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, received a special visit from its Patron today, Her Royal Highness (HRH) The Duchess of Edinburgh, on a day that marked a significant milestones for the charity," the caption alongside Sophie's post read.
"As part of her visit, the Duchess officially opened a new College building, providing additional space for our already established college to provide comprehensive and person centred special education for young people with special educational needs aged 19 upwards, empowering them to reach their full potential and strive towards their aspirations," it added.
The caption further revealed, "It was a special day today as we welcomed our Patron HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh to our beautiful site in Warford where Her Royal Highness officially opened a new space for our successful College that is now named ‘The Edinburgh Building’."
