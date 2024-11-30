Zayn Malik dedicates song to Liam Payne in hometown concert: ‘Hope you see this’

Zayn Malik has once again paid tribute to his late former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne during his concert in Payne's hometown of Wolverhampton, England.
While performing his Stairway to the Sky Tour on Friday, November 29, the Dusk 'Till Dawn singer dedicated his It’s You to Payne, who died on October 16.
Just not a song, Malik also shared emotional words for the first time publicly about his late friend.
“So I’ve been doing something at the end of the show every night and it is being dedicated to my brother Liam Payne,” he told the crowd as they responded with a loud cheer.
Malik further added, “Rest in peace. I hope you see this. We’re in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton. This is for you Liam. Here's another song, ‘It’s You.’”
The heartfelt tribute comes after Malik honored Payne at his first show of his Stairway to the Sky Tour at the O2 Academy in Leeds, England, on November 23.
“Liam Payne 1993-2024, Love you bro,” the message appeared on a large screen as Zayn Malik’s song Stardust played.
To note, Liam Payne died at age 31 after falling from the balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16.