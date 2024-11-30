Kate Middleton, Prince William set major goal for 2025 as they prepare to take throne

Princess Kate and Prince William have taken a life-changing decision before ascending to the throne.
After a "brutal" year since being diagnosed with cancer, followed by months long preventive chemotherapy, Kate is now getting back on full fledged workout and sports activities.
An insider has spilled major beans on Kate and William's fitness goals for the upcoming year to rebound their mental and physical health before ascending to the throne in future.
“She adores running and is back at it. She’s weightlifting again, doing some spin classes and yoga," the source told Life&Style.
"It’s not at the level she was before, she’s being smart and starting slow, but it’s still more than a lot of people do,” they added.
The palace insider also noted Kate's husband William also enjoys to join the princess for the workout sessions.
“They’ve set out goals for next year to get into the best shape of their lives together, it’s something they’re looking forward to and have a whole plan with a trainer set up and that includes their diets, lots of protein so they can build muscle,” the source noted.
“They’re both so thrilled and grateful that Kate is well enough to take this on and they’re loving it!” they added.
Kate Middleton is set to host this year's Christmas Carol concert on December 6, 2024.
She announced the news of completing her chemotherapy in September, nine months after being diagnosed with cancer in January.