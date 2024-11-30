Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor exude festive cheer in latest post 

Sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are decorating their Christmas tree together!
Orry, the internet personality, took to Instagram to share a delightful collage of the sisters setting the Christmas mode.
The vibrant green and white tree stands elegantly adorned ready to be admired this festive season.
Janhvi was captured mid-decoration, dressed in a simple t-shirt with black-and-white checkered pants.
Besides her The Archies star decked up in cozy pyjamas, making the moment endearing.
To note, Orry also sneaked into the frame with ‘shy fingers’ pose, adding a playful touch.
It is pertinent to mention that the soul sisters share an amazing bond.
During a candid chat with Lifestyle Asia India, Khushi shared how the Mr and Mrs Mahi actress had been her biggest cheerleader.
“She is a guiding figure in my life, always offering advioce no matter how small the mater is, “ Khushi revealed.
On the personal front, while Khushi has been rumored to be dating dating the Jigra actor Vedang Raina while sister Janhvi has been the centre of headlines as well.
For the unversed, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are the daughters of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi.