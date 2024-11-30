Entertainment

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce with fellow WAGs at Chiefs vs. Raiders game

Taylor Swift’s appearance comes a week before she concludes her Eras Tour in Vancouver

  • November 30, 2024
Taylor Swift is always backing up boyfriend Travis Kelce!

The Lover crooner was spotted hanging out with her fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAGs, Chariah Gordon and Sheawna Weathersby, at the Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Friday, November 29.

In the photo shared by Gordon, Swift was seen posing with her fellow WAGs in bold outfits inside Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The photo was taken in front of a photo of Kelce, with Swift standing in between Gordon, who is the fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., and Weathersby, the longtime partner of defensive tackle Chris Jones.

The trio was also joined by make-up artist Joshua Minger

In the photo, the Fortnight singer could be seen wearing a red jacket Louis Vuitton jacket and black pants paired with black heeled boots and large hoop earrings.

She completed her look with a sleek cat eye and her signature red lip, while tying her hair in a high ponytail.

“Big MAMA…,” Gordon captioned the photo.

Taylor Swift’s recent appearance comes a week before she concludes her Eras Tour in Vancouver.

