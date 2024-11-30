Andrew Garfield reveals he had to 'work very hard' to move past ‘Spider-Man’

Andrew Garfield has opened up about his time playing Spider-Man and its impact on his career.
During a press conference at the Marrakech Film Festival, the We Live in Time actor, who is serving on on Luca Guadagnino‘s jury alongside Jacob Elordi, admitted that he's "had to work very hard to have less people ask questions about Spider-Man."
“I’m still working on it, obviously. It’s an imperfect process,” he said.
Garfield further added that he was nevertheless “grateful for that time” as “it allowed [him] to maybe have an easier shot at working with people like Martin Scorsese straight after.”
“I think Marty probably was able to get a passion project made with a guy who played Spider-Man in the lead to play a Jesuit priest in the 1600s of Japan. The fact that that film got made with the help of Spider-Man is a beautiful thing,” he said, referring to Scorsese’s 2016 film Silence.
Guadagnino, who directed Garfield in the thriller After the Hunt, also chimed in to share his thoughts on Spider-Man.
“I remember when Sam Raimi directed his first one, and I was 28 or 29, I had these dreams because I’m kind of a megalomaniac, and I wished I had been asked to do one. So I wish I had directed you in ‘Spider-Man,'” he noted.
Andrew Garfield portrayed Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2.