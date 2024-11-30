Royal

Festive Moments: Inside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's preparation for Christmas

Princess of York is expecting their second child next year

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024

Festive Moments: Inside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's preparation for Christmas


Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently shared a glimpse into his holiday preparations, revealing that he visited a garden center to buy a Christmas tree for his wife, Princess Beatrice, and their three-year-old daughter, Sienne. 

This festive outing comes as the Princess of York, who is expecting their second child next year, will be spending Christmas pregnant. 

Edoardo posted a photo to his Instagram story showcasing rows of ornamental trees, with a sign reading "Ornamental Trees" visible to his left. 

The property developer offered no caption but shared the moment with fans in anticipation of the holiday season.

The Royal Family traditionally spends Christmas Day at Sandringham, where they are often seen walking together to attend the St. Mary Magdalene Church service on the estate.

King Charles leads the family, joined by Queen Camilla and various extended relatives. This typically includes the King’s nieces and nephews, such as Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, and Princess Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie. 

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly absent this year, as they have not been invited and will remain in California for the holiday.

Katharine, Duchess of Kent: Royal’s journey from tragedy to transformation

Katharine, Duchess of Kent: Royal’s journey from tragedy to transformation
Black Friday online shopping hits historic highs across the US

Black Friday online shopping hits historic highs across the US
Festive Moments: Inside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's preparation for Christmas

Festive Moments: Inside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's preparation for Christmas
Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor exude festive cheer in latest post

Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor exude festive cheer in latest post

Katharine, Duchess of Kent: Royal’s journey from tragedy to transformation
Katharine, Duchess of Kent: Royal’s journey from tragedy to transformation
Prince Andrew resumes horseback riding after narrowly escaping mishap
Prince Andrew resumes horseback riding after narrowly escaping mishap
Kate Middleton takes sigh of relief after life-changing experience
Kate Middleton takes sigh of relief after life-changing experience
Kate Middleton, Prince William set major goal for 2025 as they prepare to take throne
Kate Middleton, Prince William set major goal for 2025 as they prepare to take throne
Zara Tindall spend Christmas with King Charles at Sandringham?
Zara Tindall spend Christmas with King Charles at Sandringham?
Duchess Sophie celebrates 'special' milestone before Christmas with Royal Family
Duchess Sophie celebrates 'special' milestone before Christmas with Royal Family
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive good news about Andrew’s Royal Lodge future
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive good news about Andrew’s Royal Lodge future
King Frederik to enjoy Christmas with family as key royals skip festivities
King Frederik to enjoy Christmas with family as key royals skip festivities
Prince William suffers major heartache ahead of Kate's special event
Prince William suffers major heartache ahead of Kate's special event
Meghan Markle becomes ‘laughing stock' as brand failure looms
Meghan Markle becomes ‘laughing stock' as brand failure looms
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive bad news from palace before Christmas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive bad news from palace before Christmas
Royal family in tension after key member faces probe in three cases
Royal family in tension after key member faces probe in three cases