Festive Moments: Inside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's preparation for Christmas

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently shared a glimpse into his holiday preparations, revealing that he visited a garden center to buy a Christmas tree for his wife, Princess Beatrice, and their three-year-old daughter, Sienne.
This festive outing comes as the Princess of York, who is expecting their second child next year, will be spending Christmas pregnant.
Edoardo posted a photo to his Instagram story showcasing rows of ornamental trees, with a sign reading "Ornamental Trees" visible to his left.
The property developer offered no caption but shared the moment with fans in anticipation of the holiday season.
The Royal Family traditionally spends Christmas Day at Sandringham, where they are often seen walking together to attend the St. Mary Magdalene Church service on the estate.
King Charles leads the family, joined by Queen Camilla and various extended relatives. This typically includes the King’s nieces and nephews, such as Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, and Princess Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie.
However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly absent this year, as they have not been invited and will remain in California for the holiday.