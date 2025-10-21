Royal

King Carl Gustaf welcomes Montenegro's President for his 2-day Swedish trip

Montenegro's President arrived in Sweden earlier this week for two day official state visit

King Carl Gustaf warmly welcomed Montenegro's President, Jakov Milatović, at the Royal Palace for his business trip to Sweden.

On Tuesday, October 21, the Swedish Royal Family turned to their official Instagram handle to share the key update on His Majesty’s recent royal engagement.

"Montenegro’s President Jakov Milatović was received today in the audience at the King," King Carl’s office stated in the caption.

The royal statement continued, "The Montenegrin president has had a two-day visit to Sweden and, among other things, met with the Speaker of Parliament, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister."

According to media reports, the 38-year-old Montenegrin politician and economist landed in Sweden to foster his country’s connection with the European Union.

The President said in a statement, "You know how important Sweden is in the European Union; it is a significant contributor in terms of the EU budget, so their support for our European path is of utmost importance. Today we have opened a new page in our bilateral relations."

He also revealed that Montenegro is ready to become the 28th member of the European Union (EU) as he held crucial talks with the Swedish King earlier this week.

Throughout his official trip, King Carl will be hosting his royal guest at the palace alongside his wife, Queen Silvia.

