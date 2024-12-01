Entertainment

Selena Gomez spills beans about intimate relationship with Benny Blanco

The Rare Beauty founder and Benny Blanco have been in a romantic relationship since summer of 2023

  • December 01, 2024
Selena Gomez cannot stop gushing over her “supportive” boyfriend Benny Blanco!

The Rare Beauty founder gave a rare insights into her romantic relationship with the producer.

During a recent chat on CBS Sunday Morning, the Only Murders in the Building star shared that she is proud of Benny for achieving a major milestone.

Selena confessed, “I’m beyond proud to know that there is someone in the world that deeply cares about every tiny detail about who I am. And have someone support me, encourage me, inspire me and motivate me.”

The Wolves singer added, “It brings me a joy. And more than anything he’s just my best friend. I’m really, really lucky.”

Selena’s new insights came after she told Hollywood Reporter that she sees a “future” with Benny.

"When you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down. Like, if they hear something, they’re going to, but if you’re like, 'I did it,' they’re like, 'Oh, well there’s you, just going to Sushi Park.' But there’s so much of my relationship people don’t see — that’s just mine,” she noted.

Notably, Benny and Selena have been dating since summer of 2023.

