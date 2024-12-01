Paul Mescal to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut after ‘Gladiator II’ success

Paul Mescal has secured another major opportunity after the success of Gladiator II.
It was official announced a few weeks ago that the Irish actor will made a debut on the iconic sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live, as a host.
Paul will be joined for the first time by musical guest Shaboozey.
As per Deadline, the upcoming episode will follow Charli XCX’s November 16 appearance, in which she served as both host and musical guest.
After the musician’s hit episode, SNL has taken a shot break for Thanksgiving. It will return in December with Paul’s hosting gig.
Notably, the season 50 of Saturday Night Live has featured an impressive lineup of hosts and musical guests.
The list of famous celebrities include Jean Smart, Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande and Micheal Keaton as hosts, with musical performances from Jelly Roll, Coldplay, Stevie Nicks and Billie Eilish.
Moreover, the show’s creator and executive producer, Lorne Micheals remains at the helm, guiding the series through its milestone season while fans eagerly await Paul’s debut performance on December 7, 2024.
On the work front, Paul Mescal will next star in Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars in 2025.