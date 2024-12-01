Entertainment

Diddy lands in HUGE trouble after 3rd bail plea rejection

Sean Diddy Combs was denied bail for 3rd time due to his potential for witness tampering and other related crimes

  December 01, 2024
Diddy has found himself in yet another trouble!

Just a few days after the disgraced rapper was denied bail for the third consecutive time, TMZ reported that Diddy has been hit with another huge allegation.

On Saturday, November 30, the outlet reported that earlier this week, a woman named Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, made her way to the court and filed a lawsuit against the rapper in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Bongolan sued Sean Diddy Combs for sexual battery, false imprisonment, and other accusations.

She also alleged that the Gotta Move On rapper “dangled” her over the edge of a balcony which was 17 stories high. This incident occurred at Diddy’s former girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s apartment 8 years back in September 2016.

As per the legal documents submitted in the court, Bongolan alleged that she was staying at Ventura’s when the music mogul reached their late at night and began groping her, to which Bongolan attempted to resist, however, Diddy held her over the balcony.

She went on to claim that after pulling her back up, the rapper thrashed her into some furniture.

Bryana “Bana” Bongolan is now demanding $10 million in damages.

"Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless,” responded Diddy’s team in a statement.

They continue, "He has unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process. In court, the truth will come to light, demonstrating that the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit."

To note, Diddy’s trial is scheduled in May 2025.

