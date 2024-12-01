Wahaj Ali receives heartwarming birthday love from co-star Hira Mani 

Trending

Pakistani heartthrobs Wahaj Ali and Hira Mani star together in drama 'Sunn Mere Dil'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024
Hira Mani’s admiration for Wahaj Ali is loud and clear!

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, the Yaqeen Ka Safar actress wished her fellow star happy birthday, revealing she is in awe of the actor. 

Admiring his immense talent and outstanding conduct with peers, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress wrote, “Happy Birthday Wahaj. You are a great gift for us and our people as well as for the industry.”

“You are the king of our industry. Stay happy always. Keep winning hearts with your epic acting and humble nature. My friend,” she added.

Wahaj, known for his incredible portrayal of Murtasim in Tere Bin, has once again captured hearts as Bilal Abdullah in Sunn Mere Dil.

To note, the drama is based on a world of vintage romance with Maya Ali and Wahaj leading the what promised to be an unforgettable love story.

Also Amar Khan, Usama Khan and Hira Mani are playing the key characters that drive a story. 

It is pertinent to mention that Wahaj Ali is celebrating his birthday on December 1, 2024, basking in all the love being showered on him. 

