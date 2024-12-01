World

Thailand, Madagascar unite against animal trafficking with historic repatriation

In the largest repatriation ever between two countries, Thailand sent 1,000 tortoises and lemurs to Madagascar

  • by Web Desk
  • December 01, 2024
In the largest repatriation ever between two countries, Thailand sent 1,000 tortoises and lemurs to Madagascar
In the largest repatriation ever between two countries, Thailand sent 1,000 tortoises and lemurs to Madagascar

In the historic repatriation of animals, Thailand sends around 1,000 highly endangered tortoises and lemurs back to their home in Madagascar.

According to CNN, after a landmark victory against animal trafficking, Thai officials in the largest-ever repatriation with Madagascar sent the first batch of tortoises and lemurs back to their homes on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

Thai police recovered 1,117 endangered animals during an anti-trafficking operation in May 2024 from the southern Thai province of Chumphon.

The recovered animals include spider tortoises, radiated tortoises, ring-tailed lemurs, and brown lemurs; all of these animals are declared the world’s “most endangered” animals under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Attapol Charoenchansa, director of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation, told CNN, “By conducting operations like this and broadcasting them globally, it shows that there are arrests and exchanges happening, making people worldwide aware that possessing these animals is not right.”

“Some might think that if they have the money, they can buy and collect them, but that’s not the case,” he continued.

Moreover, Thailand’s minister of natural resources and environment, Dr. Chalermchai Sri-on, said that the repatriation shows the country’s commitment and efforts to fight against illegal wildlife trafficking and to protect seized animals.

Shocking 40-year reunion: Daughter finds long-lost dad as Facebook friend

Shocking 40-year reunion: Daughter finds long-lost dad as Facebook friend
Wahaj Ali celebrates his 36th birthday at gym

Wahaj Ali celebrates his 36th birthday at gym

Javier Milei’s fiscal cuts threaten HIV treatment in Argentina

Javier Milei’s fiscal cuts threaten HIV treatment in Argentina

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'wish' to spend Christmas with Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'wish' to spend Christmas with Royal Family
Javier Milei’s fiscal cuts threaten HIV treatment in Argentina
Javier Milei’s fiscal cuts threaten HIV treatment in Argentina
Trump names loyalist ex-aide Kash Patel as FBI chief
Trump names loyalist ex-aide Kash Patel as FBI chief
Survivor of 2004 tsunami recounts harrowing experience of being buried alive
Survivor of 2004 tsunami recounts harrowing experience of being buried alive
Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement
Donald Trump slams BRICS with 100% tariff threat over dollar replacement
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US fraud allegations for first time
Janey Godley’s last goodbye brims with laughter and heartfelt tributes
Janey Godley’s last goodbye brims with laughter and heartfelt tributes
'The Simpsons' nails it again with its 'hilarious' prediction
'The Simpsons' nails it again with its 'hilarious' prediction
Zelensky ties peace to NATO membership for Ukraine’s unoccupied regions
Zelensky ties peace to NATO membership for Ukraine’s unoccupied regions
Woman slips past security, boards Delta flight without boarding pass
Woman slips past security, boards Delta flight without boarding pass
Eastern US shivers under Arctic blast and intense lake-effect snow
Eastern US shivers under Arctic blast and intense lake-effect snow
$6.2 million taped banana artwork meets shocking ending: Watch
$6.2 million taped banana artwork meets shocking ending: Watch
North Korea bans two popular dishes to ‘invade’ South Korean culture
North Korea bans two popular dishes to ‘invade’ South Korean culture