Thailand, Madagascar unite against animal trafficking with historic repatriation

In the historic repatriation of animals, Thailand sends around 1,000 highly endangered tortoises and lemurs back to their home in Madagascar.
According to CNN, after a landmark victory against animal trafficking, Thai officials in the largest-ever repatriation with Madagascar sent the first batch of tortoises and lemurs back to their homes on Saturday, November 30, 2024.
Thai police recovered 1,117 endangered animals during an anti-trafficking operation in May 2024 from the southern Thai province of Chumphon.
The recovered animals include spider tortoises, radiated tortoises, ring-tailed lemurs, and brown lemurs; all of these animals are declared the world’s “most endangered” animals under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
Attapol Charoenchansa, director of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation, told CNN, “By conducting operations like this and broadcasting them globally, it shows that there are arrests and exchanges happening, making people worldwide aware that possessing these animals is not right.”
“Some might think that if they have the money, they can buy and collect them, but that’s not the case,” he continued.
Moreover, Thailand’s minister of natural resources and environment, Dr. Chalermchai Sri-on, said that the repatriation shows the country’s commitment and efforts to fight against illegal wildlife trafficking and to protect seized animals.