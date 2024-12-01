Prince Harry gave his late mother Princess Diana's expensive ring to his brother Prince William for a heartfelt reason.
The Prince of Wales used said the sapphire ring to propose to Kate Middleton.
After Diana’s tragic death in 1997, the Duke of Sussex and William were given a task to pick treasured items from their late mother’s belonging.
As per reports, the future King inherit an expensive Cartier watch. The Tank Française is worth up to almost $30,000 and Princess Kate has also been spotted wearing it.
However, Harry cleared the air surround his late mother’s ring in his bombshell memoir Spare, in 2033.
"Soon after we returned to Britain, the Palace announced that Willy was going to marry. November 2010. News to me. All that time together in Lesotho, he'd never mentioned it,” he wrote, “I never gave Willy that ring because it wasn't mine to give."
The royal added, “He already had it. He'd asked for it after Mummy died, and I'd been more than happy to let it go."
Notably, Prince William married Kate on April 29, 2011.