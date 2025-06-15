Meghan Markle's former ‘Suits’ co-star joins Prince Albert for key event

Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty was spotted with Prince Albert during a special event.
Sarah joined the Prince of Monaco at the opening ceremony for the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival. Many cast members of hit TV shows attended the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, which is the world's oldest TV festival.
The 52-year old American actress donned a gorgeous $3,200 Maison Rabih Kayrouz printed silk strapless gown with a draped front panel.
Albert, who is a patron of the festival, is also set to attend the closing ceremony. The cast of One Chicago and Teen Wolf also attended the event.
During the stellar event, he posed for pictures with Gen V actress Jaz Sicnlair, who won the Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent award.
Jaz told Variety after the win, "I know how badly I wanted to see people who looked like me on the screen when I was a kid. To get to play powerful roles like Marie Moreau, in the skin that I'm in, and to know that women across the world are seeing that power and resonating with it, means so much to me.”
Meghan Markle in Suits:
Meghan Markle starred alongside Sarah Rafferty, Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres and Gabriel Macht in Suits.
The Duchess of Sussex, who starred as Rachel Zane, appeared in the show from first season in 2011 till season 7 in 2018.