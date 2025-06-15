Royal

King Felipe breaks cover after Princess Leonor military update

King Felipe shows off exceptional skills by flying plane at the Air Festival in Murcia

King Felipe has made the first public appearance after Princess Leonor’s military update.

The Spanish monarch attended the "AIRE 25" Air Festival in Murcia, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Air Force's "Águila" Acrobatic Patrol on Saturday.

After his arrival at San Javier Air Base, His Majesty flew Pilatus PC-21 (E.27), an advanced training aircraft with which the Spanish Air Force has begun training future officers with.

Later on, Felipe was given a tour of the static display, which features more than 30 military and civilian aircraft, both national and international.

His appearance comes after Princess Leonor’s new military update:

Princess Leonor's new military update:

As per the official Royal Family website, the Princess of Asturias boarded “the frigate ‘Blas de Lezo’ at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Arsenal.”

Leonor is set to “continue her military, seafaring, and naval training after completing her first embarkation period on the Training Ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano.”

The announcement further read, “The Princess of Asturias will embark on the frigate ‘Blas de Lezo,’ where she will continue her military, seamanship, and naval training and participate in the SINKEX exercise.”

For those unversed, Princess Leonor started her three-year military education in August 2023.

