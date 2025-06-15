Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face major setback after Trooping the Colour snub

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex skipped another Trooping the Colour amid internal tensions with King Charles III

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly parted ways with another trusted team member shortly after skipping King Charles' Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charity foundation, the Archewell Foundation's head of operations, Lianne Cashin, resigned from the organization after directly working with the royal couple for several years.

As of now, the main reason for Cashin's resignation has not been announced by the non-profit organization.

According to media reports, Harry and Meghan have lost several trusted staff members from their organization, including Kyle Boulia, the Los Angeles-based deputy press secretary, and Charlie Gipson, who served as the couple's European communications director.

Deesha Tank, Archewell's director of communications, has also left the organization, after working hard for a year.

Cashin's departure comes a month after the royal couple's spokesperson praised the worker for her "exceptional" contribution to strengthening the vision of the Archewell Foundation.

For those unaware, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle established the Archewell Foundation in 2020, after stepping down from their senior royal titles. 

Why King Charles III did not invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Trooping the Colour ceremony? 

This update came a day after Harry and Meghan were snubbed by their father, King Charles III, who did not invite his youngest son to join him and the entire British Royal Family for the celebrations of the Trooping the Colour ceremony. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who last joined the British Royal Family at the grand funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, were never seen attending any royal event due to their estranged relationship with His Majesty. 

The 76-year-old monarch marked the third Trooping the Colour anniversary of his reign on Saturday, June 14, at Buckingham Palace. 

