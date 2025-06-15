Kate Middleton steals spotlight with loving gaze at uniformed Prince William

Princess Kate was seen gazing adoringly at Prince William as he stood tall in his ceremonial uniform, capturing a heartwarming moment between the royal couple during their latest public appearance.
At the Trooping the Colour event 2025, the Princess of Wales stole the spotlight with a touching moment between her and Prince William,
The heartwarming moment drew comparisons to a similar exchange between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip 16 years ago.
The Princess of Wales was spotted casting a tender glance at Prince William as he rode past on horseback during the parade.
It mirrored a photograph from the 2009 Trooping the Colour, where Queen Elizabeth was seen gazing affectionately at Prince Philip as they travelled by carriage.
Adding to the similarity, both Kate and Queen Elizabeth were dressed in striking aqua blue with coordinated hats for the occasion.
Prince William rode in his capacity as Colonel-in-Chief of the Welsh Guards.
He dressed in the traditional scarlet military tunic and bearskin hat.
It echoed Prince Philip's appearance in 2009, when he wore identical ceremonial attire.
The royal experts drew comparison between Princess Kate's supportive approach and Prince Philip's role with Queen Elizabeth.
"She's never trying to outshine him in any way. I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen,” Penny Junor said.
The royal biographer added. “She doesn't outshine William but still has a lot to say herself.”
Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown shared that as William and Kate's was "a modern royal marriage, in that it was a love match," it has traditional elements.
"She mostly appears as a supportive figure to her husband," Gristwood added.
Princess Kate, Prince William appearance at Buckingham Palace balcony:
To note, the Prince and Princess of Wales later reunited on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the horse riding procession.
The couple joined their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.