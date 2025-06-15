Royal

King Frederik of Denmark reflects on marriage challenges with Queen Mary

The Danish monarch highlighted the importance of family at recent gala dinner

  • by Web Desk
  • |


King Frederik of Denmark has made a rare and candid admission about his marriage to Queen Mary.

During his stay in the Faroe Islands, Frederik and Mary of Denmark have had several memorable moments as part of their first official visit to this North Atlantic territory.

The Danish royals were accompanied by their youngest daughter, 14-year-old Princess Josephine.

According to the Danish newspaper Billed Bladet, King addressed at the gala dinner on June 11, held at the prestigious Hotel Føroyar in Tórshavn

Speaking with the crowd, the monarch highlighted the importance of family.

In his speech he said, “Thank you very much for the personal, kind, and well-crafted words the Lord Chancellor directed to my wife, to me, and to our children. For us, our children are part of our unity. They are what keep our family together, which is half of our population.”

Elsewhere in his speech, “The Faroe Islands have everything and hold a special place in my family’s heart.”

He added, “They are important to my mother, Queen Margrethe, who asked me to send her regards. In 2018, Queen Mary, myself, and our children shared this experience together, precisely 40 years after my initial visit. I wonder if, over these past few days, the other three are sending a slightly envious thought to Josephine,” King Frederik noted with a smile.

King Frederik and Queen Mary Faroe Islands trip:

King Frederik and Queen Mary explored key locations throughout the archipelago.

They wrapped up their three-day tour in Eiði, where they met with celebrated Faroese painter Sigrun Gunnarsdóttir.

