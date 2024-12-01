Jonathan Bailey: Everything to know about 'Bridgerton' and ‘Wicked’ star

Jonathan Bailey is a critically acclaimed actor across film, television, and theatre, who has been giving back-to-back hit projects lately.
He rose to fame through his role as Lord Anthony in Netflix's Bridgerton and now he is stealing fans hearts as Fiyero in Broadway musical, Wicked.
You may know his hits, but do you really know Jonathan Bailey?
If not, here’s everything to know about the rising star.
Jonathan Bailey age, family and early life:
Jonathan Bailey was born on April 25, 1988 and is currently 36 years old.
He is a son of Stuart Bailey, the former Rowse Honey managing director and chairman.
Bailey was raised in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, England, with his three sisters. He described his upbringing as a "co-operative of four brilliant women and a dad who has an incredible work ethic."
Jonathan Bailey height:
Jonathan Bailey is 5′ 11 (1.80 m) tall, which has added to his charm.
Jonathan Bailey’s sexuality:
Jonathan Bailey is an openly gay actor. He talked about his sexuality with GQ in a 2022 interview.
“I thought that in order to be happy, I needed to be straight... I reached a point where I thought, ‘Forget this.’ I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part,” he told the outlet ta the time.
Is Jonathan Bailey in a relationship?
Jonathan Bailey keeps his romantic life private but he's confirmed that he does have a boyfriend.
In 2023 interview with Evening Standard, Bailey revealed that he is dating a “lovely man," but didn’t share his partner’s identity.
“It’s not secret, but it’s private,” he told the outlet at the time.
In 2019, Bailey was rumored to be romantically involved with James Ellis after the two shared a kiss at the Olivier Awards in 2019.