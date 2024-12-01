Ananya Panday makes surprising claim about dad Chunky Panday 

Ananya Panday has not watched Chunky Panday’s films!
In a new interview with We Are Yuvaa, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress revealed the reasons as to why she avoids watching her father's movies.
About the same, the Gehraiyaan actress confessed, "I used to not watch much because I would get very scared that you were going to die in the movie. I remember when I was young and saw D Company, and suddenly you got shot and died in the movie. I thought it was actually happening, even though you were sitting right next to me.”
Ananya, the loving daughter was always fearful of losing her dad be it fictional.
She continued, “I was traumatised, so I didn't watch too many of your movies because I thought you were going to die in all of them."
“When I wanted to become an actor, I thought a lot like you because the kind of movies that I watched were those massy, commercial ones. I still love those! That was all I could see. I didn't know there was anything else to do. That's probably in my DNA,” the Call Me Bae actress went on to add.
On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL.